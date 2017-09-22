PRO Talks: Billionaire tech investor Jim Breyer on how A.I. will change everything

Jim Breyer shares his views on technology investing and important trends in an exclusive interview with CNBC PRO's Mike Santoli.

On how artificial intelligence is changing the industry: "It's a new paradigm in terms of the skill sets the very best students and post-docs have at the top universities. So there's this renewal that's very exciting," he said.

"And artificial intelligence in a more general way, which is more than just voice recognition and voice capability, requires bio-engineering, neuroscience capability and skill sets that just don't exist at the [big technology] companies."

Breyer is the founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, a global venture capital firm based in Menlo Park, California. He has been an investor in more than 40 consumer internet/technology companies that have completed successful public offerings or mergers, including Facebook, Etsy and Marvel Entertainment.

The venture capitalist also discusses: