U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for a "creative and practical" solution for the country's exit from the European Union at a speech on Friday.

Speaking to an audience in Florence, Italy, May said that the U.K.'s future partnership with the EU cannot be like the European Economic Area – where goods, services and people move freely - nor it can be solely based on a trade deal, like the one the bloc has with Canada.

"We can do so much better than this," she said.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.