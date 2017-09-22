    ×

    Europe News

    UK leader Theresa May says UK hoping for a 'creative and practical' Brexit

    British Prime Minister Theresa May leaving 10 Downing Street.
    Jack Taylor | Getty Images
    British Prime Minister Theresa May leaving 10 Downing Street.

    U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for a "creative and practical" solution for the country's exit from the European Union at a speech on Friday.

    Speaking to an audience in Florence, Italy, May said that the U.K.'s future partnership with the EU cannot be like the European Economic Area – where goods, services and people move freely - nor it can be solely based on a trade deal, like the one the bloc has with Canada.

    "We can do so much better than this," she said.

    This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

    'We are European': Protesters voice Brexit concerns in Florence
    'We are European': Protesters voice Brexit concerns in Florence   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...