US stocks try for gains despite North Korea worries

On the flip side, shares of Boeing added 0.63 percent as the dispute the company and its Canadian rival, Bombardier, heats up. The two are battling over a potential defense sale worth about $5 billion.
Aerospace and defense stocks have surged this week amid rising global tensions. Shares of Orbital ATK and Aerojet Rocketdyne traded 0.14 percent and 4.6 percent higher respectively. Both companies are up about 20 percent since Monday.
The geopolitical tensions eclipsed investor attention to end the week after the Federal Reserve hinted Wednesday that a final rate hike in December remains likely. The majority of voting members indicated that they still foresee an increase by year's end.
Inflation measures have remained largely unimpressive recently, keeping investors skeptical of an additional hike this year. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, increased 1.4 percent in the 12 months through July. The metric has consistently missed the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target for the past five years.
But looking ahead to next week, all eyes will be fixed on the PCE's latest reading said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.
"Anything that gives us a hint of what inflation looks like. That's the big data point," he said. "Each and every central bank around the globe is talking about tapering or ending quantitative easing."
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell slightly Friday to 2.253 percent after posting a strong rebound in recent weeks. Since lows around 2.02 percent two weeks ago, the yield on the 10-year has added more than 23 basis points over the period, notching further gains after the Fed announcement Wednesday.
Safe havens got a boost following the exchange. The Japanese yen gained 0.4 percent and the Swiss franc gained 0.2 percent against the dollar while gold futures climbed more than 0.3 percent. The dollar index continued to shed gains from earlier this week, down 0.3 percent.
US 10-year T-note yield vs dollar index
Source: FactSet