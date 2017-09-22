US stocks try for gains despite North Korea worries

The rising geopolitical tensions left investors uneasy heading into the weekend, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

"The path of least resistance is probably to lighten up today because of that. From both sides the rhetoric is rising," he said. "As hard as that is to put number to it certainly doesn't give investors a sense of security. And I think that's probably a big focus for today."

Rhetoric between the United States and North Korea escalated this week as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, calling the president's United Nations address earlier this week "unprecedented rude nonsense."

Trump responded in kind on Twitter, calling Kim "a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people."

Despite the political sparring, the global market reaction was subdued. The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.03 percent after falling in earlier while Asian markets closed mostly in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent, the South Korean the Kospi fell 0.7 percent.

"It looks like the money's switching back over to energy. Financials have recovered a little bit as bonds have softened," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, referring to financial stocks parring earlier losses. He also highlighted Apple's persistent burden on markets, though said he's not ready to "sound the alarm bells."

"If you look at Apple, the one thing that I think people are starting to question is the sort of the first crack in FANG. They've had an incredible run.

Apple shares continued to drag on markets, falling 1.5 percent Friday. The stock has dropped 5.5 percent since Monday. Many believe the stock's slip is spurred by poor reviews of the company's new iPhone 8 and Apple Watch products. Despite the stock's recent performance, it remains up 32 percent since January.