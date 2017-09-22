Wall Street futures point to a lower open after North Korea threats revive geopolitical fears

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday morning, as fresh threats from North Korea revived geopolitical tensions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Thursday that he was considering the "highest level of hard-line countermeasure" in response to Trump's warning the U.S. would be prepared to "totally destroy" Pyongyang if forced to defend itself or its allies.

On the earnings front, CarMax and Finish Line are both due to release their latest earnings figures before the bell.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell for the first time in 10 days on Thursday, closing lower even after a small gain at the open took the benchmark to a new record.

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it will begin rolling off its $4.5 trillion balance sheet starting in October. The central bank did not raise its benchmark interest rate from its current 1 percent to 1.25 percent target; however, its updated rate forecast showed another hike this year is likely.