    Your first trade for Friday, September 22

    "Fast Money" final trades: AMD, RTN and more   

    The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

    Tim Seymour was a buyer of Anaradarko.

    Brian Kelly was a seller of Tesla.

    Dan Nathan was a buyer of Advanced Micro Devices.

    Guy Adami was a buyer of Raytheon.

    Trader disclosure: On , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim Seymour is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum. Dan Nathan is long AMD, DIS, INTC, IPOA, M, NKE, T. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

