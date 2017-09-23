Here are the retailers that have filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017

Toys R Us marks the latest company to file for bankruptcy protection, adding to a mounting list of retailers doing so within this year alone. Some retailers have even opted to file for a second time.

Changing consumer taste preferences, shopping behavior and the need for speed offer some of the reasons why the landscape has evolved so rapidly. At many malls across America, foot traffic is on the decline as online shopping surges. Internet behemoth Amazon's encroaching presence is on the minds of many, forcing retailers to either beef up their own digital operations, or risk falling behind.

In 2016, retailers that filed for bankruptcy include Aeropostale, Pacific Sunwear, Sports Authority and American Apparel. Below, CNBC lists several of the retailers that have sought bankruptcy protection this year, from the oldest to the most recent filing: