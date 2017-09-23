President Donald Trump stirred up a new sports related controversy, after he appeared to withdraw an invitation for the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House, and said NFL owners should fire players who openly protest by taking a knee on the field.

Trump's remarks are likely to stir an already roiling debate about the intersection of politics, sports and race relations. At a rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump touched off a firestorm on social media by suggesting NFL players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired by owners, using salty language in doing so.

Although the Warriors have not yet received a formal invitation, Trump's post on Twitter came just a day after NBA All-Star Stephen Curry ruled out accepting it. Back in February, Curry burned Trump after the CEO of UnderArmour said having a pro-business president was an "asset" for the country.

Traditionally, championship-winning sports teams are asked to visit the White House for a photo-op with the president. In a series of early morning posts on Saturday, Trump called a visit to the White House "a great honor," and admonished Curry for his resistance.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the president was rescinding the invite for the entire Golden State Warriors team, or Curry specifically.

Trump's statement in Alabama was interpreted by many to be a reference to Colin Kaepernick, the free agent quarterback who took a knee in protest against police brutality while he was still playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick's supporters argue that his protest is a factor behind why he hasn't been acquired by another NFL team.

In a statement on Saturday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared to side with protesting players. He responded by calling Trump's comments "divisive" and demonstrative of an "unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players," he said. Goodell also lamented "a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, said in a statement on Saturday that the peaceful demonstrations "are protected speech and a freedom that has been paid for by the sacrifice of men and women throughout history."

Still, "the line that marks the balance between the rights of every citizen in our great country gets crossed when someone is told to just 'shut up and play,'" Smith said.



Since Kaepernick's show of defiance, a number of other NFL players have followed suit. The debate has overshadowed the start of football season, where ratings have tumbled sharply as some viewers protest teams' refusal to pick up Kaepernick, while others have opted to avoid the politicized displays.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said Friday that the team expected to meet as a group in the coming days to decide whether to visit Trump's White House.

--The Associated Press contributed to this article.