The new Apple Watch finally freed me from my phone

This is the life the tech industry has created for us. We're constantly tracking a package, looking at a friend's photos and reading the news. Look in any elevator, and the entire car is filled with folks staring down at their smartphones.

The Apple Watch Series 3 doesn't disconnect us from that world entirely, but it also very much creates a sense of freedom.

Nobody says you need to carry your phone when you leave the house to walk your dog, but we all do. Or I do, anyway. And with the Apple Watch and its cellular connection, I knew that anyone who had to reach me in case of an emergency could. My wife would still ask if I wanted to go out to eat and I'd still be able to reply before she picked up food at the grocery store on her way home from work.

I'd still have connectivity if I locked myself out. But I didn't need my phone with me.