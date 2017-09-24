The German parliament will see changes in tone and legislative issues as the Christian Democratic Union faces tough coalition choices after a far-right party won a surprisingly large percentage of the overall vote, according to George Pazderski, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's Berlin unit.

"I think it's a political earthquake for Germany. For the first time after 70 years, a new conservative-liberal policy will join the German parliament right beside the Christian Democrats and this is something very special," Pazderski told CNBC in an interview.

"This means that there will be a change in German policy, there will be a change also in the work, or as far as the work in the German Bundestag (or German parliament) is concerned."

The AfD stunned the establishment by finishing third and entering parliament for the first time, with 13.5 percent of the vote. Under Germany's mixed-member proportional voting system, that vaults in well beyond the 5 percent threshold needed for seats in parliament.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU and Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU), won 32.5 percent of the vote, making them by far the largest parliamentary group, according to an exit poll for the broadcaster ARD, but that is down from 41.5 percent in the last election in 2013 and lower than recent polling. Their closest rivals, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), slumped to 20.0 percent, a new post-war low.

Merkel now needs to work to form a coalition reportedly without the SPD, a process that will likely involve protracted negotiations.