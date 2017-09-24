Wall Street week ahead: Tax reform, tech and the latest on the housing market

The market is chugging its way into the last week of September — noted, as we know, for being the worst month of the year historically but now shaping up as just another notch in the bull market's belt.

The Dow has managed to squeak out another 1.7 percent gain that has taken the year-do-date surge to better than 13 percent.

Politics likely will be a big market influence in the days ahead, with a major congressional initiative expected this week.