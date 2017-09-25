A start-up's plan to take the headache out of online refunds

Happy Returns provides in-person returns for online purchases, speeding up the refund process for customers. Shoppers simply bring their online purchases to one of the start-up's 40 return bars around the country, allow the item to be inspected, provide an email address and have their refund initiated on the spot. The service is free for consumers, and Happy Returns is paid a per-item fee by the 10 retailers it works with, all of whom operate online, including Tradesy, Everlane and Shoes of Prey.

"We enable the same ease of use and convenience of returning in-store for retailers that don't have an existing store," said David Sobie, CEO and co-founder.

Sobie and Geller met while working at HauteLook, a Los Angeles-based flash retailer, and began developing the idea for Happy Returns when HauteLook tested a similar option for customers, allowing them to return online purchases in store at Nordstrom Rack.