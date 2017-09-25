After hours buzz: RHT, AMD, & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Red Hat's stock jumped more than 4 percent in extended trading after the company posted better-than-expected second quarter results.

Facebook shares were little moved in after-hours trading after a new Washington Post report said that Russian operatives used ads on the social network to foment antagonism against blacks and Muslims.

Leggett & Platt shares fell more than 4.5 percent after hours after the company's shares closed more than 1 percent higher during the regular session.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices nosed up slightly after hours. The stock closed down more than 5 percent during the regular session.

Earlier Monday, rival chip maker Intel unveiled its latest Core desktop processors, proclaiming up to 25 percent frame-rate improvements for PC gaming versus the previous models. Nvida shares also rose slightly in the after-hours session after closing nearly 4.5 percent down on the day.