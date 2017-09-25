Citi: Thinner lines, quicker ship times mean Apple's iPhone 8 sales will fall short

Apple's rollout of two major iPhone models this year may cause short term issues for the company, according to one Wall Street firm.

Citi Research lowered its earnings and sales estimates for the Apple's September quarter, predicting lower than expected demand for the iPhone 8 will cause the company to miss the Wall Street consensus.

"We are reducing our F4Q17 (Sept) to reflect more modest iPhone 8 and 8 Plus demand. Checks in US/Europe indicated similar demand patterns to those observed in Asia and Australia … i.e. modest crowds but definitely thinner than in the past while ship times for the devices ordered online were also quicker," analyst Jim Suva wrote in a note to clients Monday.

"We are not surprised that current ship times are quicker and lines shorter than prior launches, as we believe users will wait to compare to iPhone X before making a final purchase."

The iPhone X will be available on Nov. 3 at a base model price of $999, while the iPhone 8 launched last week.



Suva reiterated his buy rating and his $170 price target for Apple shares, which is 12 percent higher than Friday's close.