CNBC International Unveils Extensive In-Flight Content at APEX 2017

London. 25 September 2017. This autumn, CNBC invites you to sit back, relax and enjoy a host of content with its new, extensive in-flight programming slate. The world's number one business and financial news network today announced it would now be offering a host of its hit primetime US entertaining shows to the international in-flight market.

Sian Elin-Davies, Director of Distribution at CNBC International said: "CNBC Prime is our hugely successful entertainment franchise in the US which boasts an impressive collection of entertainment shows rooted in business and entrepreneurship. These new, reality style formats have been extremely successful for our domestic product and we're delighted to be able to offer them to our international in-flight partners."

From today, CNBC will offer the following titles to its inflight distribution partners:

The Profit

"The Profit" follows serial entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis, who puts his own money on the line to help save and grow struggling small businesses across the country. When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each episode, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself. "The Profit" is produced for CNBC by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola serving as executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

Jay Leno's Garage

Hosted by legendary comedian and "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, the series explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car. "Jay Leno's Garage" is produced by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Sarah Whalen, and Jeff Bumgarner as executive producers. Abby Schwarzwalder serves as co-executive producer for the series. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

Blue Collar Millionaires

"Blue Collar Millionaires" celebrates America's most inspiring self-made successes: the working-class men and women who've managed to build fortunes with nothing but mud, sweat, and tears. These big personalities have made millions rolling up their sleeves… but at the end of the work day, they drive home to their palatial mansion and park their pick-up next to their collection of high-end sports cars. No doubt about it – these are not your typical millionaires. Learn how guts, grit, and a can-do mindset made them rich beyond their wildest dreams…and find out how they spend their hard-earned millions when they're off the clock and having fun. "Blue Collar Millionaires" is produced by 495 Productions with Founder & CEO SallyAnn Salsano serving as executive producer. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

Adventure Capitalists

"Adventure Capitalists" gives entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their product in the environment it's designed for ─ the great outdoors! From an acoustic shark repellent and a collapsible loo for camping to a three-wheel, all-terrain electric bike, "Adventure Capitalists" tests these potentially game-changing products to see if they're worthy of a big investment. The four episode series features passionate thrill-seeking investors who take on both physical and financial risk while setting out on the next great adventure. In each one-hour episode, hopeful entrepreneurs pitch the Adventure Capitalists on a new recreation product for the outdoors in hopes of landing a life-changing investment. With real expeditions in different terrains each week, the Adventure Capitalists put the products through extreme endurance testing to see how they hold up against Mother Nature. "Adventure Capitalists" is produced by 3 Ball Entertainment with Todd A. Nelson, DJ Nurre, Ross Weintraub and Grady Candler serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for CNBC.

The Deed

On CNBC's "The Deed," self-made, serial entrepreneur and multi-millionaire real estate mogul Sidney Torres comes to the aid of struggling property investors in dire need of help. Torres uses his own resources, design savvy and years of experience to rescue inexperienced home flippers who are on the verge of losing everything. The series follows Torres in his home town of New Orleans as he throws distressed developers a lifeline in exchange for a piece of the property and a percentage of the profits. Once a deal is struck, he will stop at nothing to pull these money pits out of the red. Torres lives for the thrill of making the kind of deal where everyone benefits and being able to make communities better through business. Flipping is never as easy as it seems but with the right partner, these deals can get back on track. "The Deed" season 1 is produced for CNBC by Cineflix with Dave Hamilton and Mark Powell as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

The Deed: Chicago

On CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago," multi-millionaire mogul Sean Conlon signs on to help struggling Chicago developers avoid disaster. Conlon uses his own cash, design savvy and years of expertise to rescue inexperienced developers who are on the brink of financial ruin. The series follows Conlon in Chicago as he throws these distressed developers a lifeline in exchange for a piece of the property and a percentage of the profits. Flipping may be a fast track to the American dream, but it's a high-stakes gamble to take these troubled projects to payday. Profits can quickly turn to dust, but with a partner like Conlon, lives and fortunes can change with just one deal. "The Deed: Chicago" season 1 is produced for CNBC by Cineflix with Dave Hamilton and Mark Powell as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

The Partner

After investing nearly $50 million of his own money in companies featured on "The Profit," Marcus Lemonis is now ready to invest in "The Partner." The five episode series follows the renowned investor and entrepreneur as he searches for the perfect partner to help him manage his fast-growing portfolio of businesses. Thousands of people hailing from all corners of the country applied for the opportunity to participate, but only ten were invited to Chicago to take part in the final interview process. In the end, one candidate will receive the opportunity of a lifetime: a half-million dollar contract, an equity stake, and the chance to help Lemonis manage his empire. "The Partner" is produced by Marcus Lemonis Productions LLC and Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola and Marcus Lemonis as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

