Cramer Remix: What’s really behind the rally in oil stocks   

Sometimes, there are days like Monday, when CNBC's Jim Cramer sees the stock market's "rocket ships" fly too close to the sun.

"We actually had two rocket ships at work today: FANG and 'Rocket Man' himself, Kim Jong-Un, a nuclear menace who's now become the short-sellers' best friend, this time with his pronouncement that our flyovers of North Korea amount to a declaration of war," the "Mad Money" host said.

While FANG, Cramer's acronym for the stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet, may have fallen out of favor with investors for climbing too much of late, some more uncommon stocks started to rally ahead of North Korea's latest statements.

For example, oil stocks surged as the commodity topped $52 a barrel, even though the low $50s are usually where crude prices hit a ceiling before falling again.

"We know the oils are rallying, but there's more to this move than just the strength in crude," Cramer said. "We've heard rumblings of mergers in the drilling business. After so many years in the price-cutting wilderness, it's about time these companies thought about combining forces."