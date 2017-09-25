Credit freeze logjams at Equifax appear to be easing

If you tried to sign up for free identity protection and credit-monitoring at Equifax and gave up when it didn't work you should try again.

The sign-up page dedicated to helping consumers register for the service now appears to be working more smoothly. This is an improvement over two weeks ago when many consumers were directed to return later to sign up.

While the brouhaha over Equifax's bungled response to its data breach continues to simmer, your concern about fraudsters using your information should not diminish, experts say. Given that potentially 143 million consumers' private information — including names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and some driver's license numbers — you should simply assume your data was compromised in the breach.

And although taking advantage of the Equifax service is a step in the right direction, it is not an all-encompassing solution.