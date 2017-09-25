Economists don’t buy Trump’s 3 percent GDP growth target

Most U.S. business economists are counting on Congress and the White House to cut individual and corporate taxes by next year, according to a survey released Monday.
But the survey also found that they doubt the economy will grow as fast as President Donald Trump and some Senate Republicans are counting on to help pay for proposed cuts in tax rates.
According to the survey from the National Association for Business Economics, most of those polled expect the growth of U.S. gross domestic product to level off next year at an annual pace of about 2.3 percent. That's down from the latest reading of 3 percent growth in the second quarter of this year.
Trump has touted the 3 percent growth target as a cornerstone of the administration's economic plan.
"If we achieve sustained 3 percent growth that means 12 million new jobs and $10 trillion of new economic activity. That's some number," Trump said during a speech last month in Missouri promoting tax reform. "I happen to be one that thinks we can go much higher than 3 percent. There's no reason we shouldn't."