Futures lower as positive quarter heads for close

President Trump has slapped new travel restrictions on citizens from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, expanding to eight the list of countries covered by his original travel bans that have been derided by critics and challenged in court. (Reuters)

The latest plan to repeal Obamacare has been revised in an effort to win last-minute votes. Trump tweeted that Alaska, Arizona, Maine and Kentucky would be big winners under the Graham-Cassidy bill, pointedly mentioning states of four Senators who have said they may be leaning toward rejecting the bill. (CNBC)

Barely a day after bashing two prominent athletes for their outspoken social stances, President Trump on Sunday called for fans to demonstrate their own form of protest by boycotting NFL games unless the league fires players who kneel during the national anthem. (CNBC)



*After Trump blasts NFL, players kneel and lock arms in solidarity (NY Times)

The White House and GOP leaders are reportedly preparing a set of broad income and corporate tax cuts. They are also looking for a way to keep the tax plan from being a massive windfall for wealthy Americans. (Washington Post)

Search teams are still digging in dangerous piles of rubble hoping against the odds to find survivors at collapsed buildings, while officials say they have so far cleared only 103 of Mexico City's nearly 9,000 schools to reopen today. (AP)

A delegation of U.S. elected officials is headed to Washington D.C. to urge the federal government to give Puerto Rico the same level of assistance and urgency that it gave to help Texas and Florida in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. (CNBC)

Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, used a personal email account to communicate with White House colleagues. Use of personal emails to conduct official business had dogged much of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential run, and was a key talking point for Trump's campaign. (CNBC)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he would dissolve parliament's lower house on Thursday for a snap election, as he seeks a fresh mandate to overcome "a national crisis." He said his decision would not distract from responding to North Korea. (Reuters)

Angela Merkel's conservative bloc will be the largest party in the next German parliament, but provisional election results point to a worse-than-expected majority for the German chancellor. (CNBC)

Uber wants to speak with the London regulator that said it would refuse to reissue the ride-hailing company's operating license there. The company also is preparing for a legal appeal and urging its users to build support. (WSJ)

Facebook (FB) dropped plans to issue a new class of shares that would allow founder Mark Zuckerberg to keep voting control and fund Facebook's philanthropy efforts. Zuckerberg said the value of Facebook's stock has grown sufficiently since the original proposal to accomplish both of those goals and that he has withdrawn the proposal. (CNBC)