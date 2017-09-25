Why the US should care about Merkel's election win

Berlin might be over 4,000 miles away from Washington DC but Sunday's election in Germany and forthcoming negotiations over a future coalition government will be closely monitored in the U.S. capital.

Analysts, however, predict that the "world views" of U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will remain at odds.

Merkel's conservative Christian alliance won the largest share of the vote, with 33 percent, although it lost a lot of ground to the far-right, anti-immigrant and anti-euro party Alternative for Germany (AfD), which garnered 12.6 percent of the vote and is to enter the German parliament for the first time.

Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance has vowed not to form a coalition government with the AfD, meaning that it has to turn to smaller parties for support, namely the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens.

Domestically, and in Europe, the coalition parties that form a government could determine how much Germany is willing to support ever closer political and economic union in the euro zone (the FDP is not keen). On an international level though, Merkel's foreign policy stance towards the U.S. – one of trying to get Washington to stick to an international climate agreement drawn up in Paris in 2016 and maintaining transatlantic trade and investment – is likely to stay the same, analysts said.

"While the election will eventually result in a new coalition government for Merkel… it seems unlikely to change much in terms of German economic or foreign policy," said Chris Scicluna, executive director and head of Economic Research at Daiwa Capital Markets Europe.

"So, for example, in marked opposition to the Trump world view, Merkel's foreign policy will be very much centered on supporting global institutions, while she will also remain at the forefront of defining a common European response to geopolitical challenges," Scicluna said. "And with the Greens likely to be on board, Merkel is hardly going to dilute her support for anti-climate change policies such as the Paris Accord."