How to radically improve your mental willpower through Navy SEAL tactics

Brent Gleson, Navy SEAL veteran and motivational speaker, once wisely said:
"When setting goals and pursuing success, you must sometimes lead and get others to paddle with you. You can't do it all alone. The minute you realize that you don't know everything and need help along the way, the better off you will be."
It's a misconception that mentally tough people go at it alone. It takes a strong person to ask for help. Many of us either have no idea that we could benefit from help, or are too afraid to come forward because we assume this is seen as weakness, or a lack of intelligence.
The one piece of advice you need to hear as a current, or future, successful business entrepreneur is that it is absolutely acceptable, and sometimes necessary, to seek help.
So don't be afraid to reach out to a friend or seek out a mentor. Speaking as someone who has greatly benefited (and still benefits!) from mentorship, being in a position now to give back to a new generation is very rewarding, and others will gladly help you with open arms.
If you want to succeed as an entrepreneur or business leader, learn to channel your inner Navy SEAL or Olympian. By learning how to develop a tough and resilient mental attitude, you'll set yourself up to follow their path to success.
Elle Kaplan is the Founder and CEO of LexION Capital, a fiduciary wealth management firm in New York City serving high-net-worth individuals. She is also the Chief Investment Officer and Founder of LexION Alpha.
