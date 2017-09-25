Is unlimited vacation a perk or a pain? Here’s how to tell

To some, an unlimited vacation policy conjures up images of month-long European getaways and guilt-free staycations. To others, it can be a source of endless anxieties.

If I take two weeks off, will my coworkers think I'm a slacker? Is it okay to vacation more than my boss? Have I really worked hard enough to deserve a vacation?

I get it. For almost a decade, my company offered unlimited vacation time. As we grew to 40 employees, questions like these began lingering beneath the surface — particularly among our junior employees. Last spring, my executive team decided it was time to put the policy up for a vote for all of our employees to decide.

When my staff ultimately decided to strike down unlimited vacation in favor of a more finite policy based on tenure, I can't say I was surprised. The problem is that unlimited vacation isn't as obvious a perk as, say, a bottomless keg of cold brew coffee in the kitchen. It's much more nuanced.

If you're considering a job that offers unlimited vacation, take a step back and consider these three questions first: