Hurricane Maria, now a category 1 storm, continues to weaken and will likely become a tropical storm by Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The hurricane is located about 350 miles (560 km) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kph), the NHC said.

An evacuation is underway on an island on North Carolina's Outer Banks as Maria moves north.

The Hyde County Sheriff's office said the evacuation began at 5 a.m. Monday on Ocracoke Island. It's not immediately clear how many residents and visitors are heeding the order to leave.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning from Cape Lookout to Duck on the Outer Banks. A tropical storm watch was in effect from Surf City to Cape Lookout and from Duck to the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

Hyde County commissioners ordered the evacuation on the island still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Jose.

A storm surge of 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1 meter) is possible. Up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain could fall through Wednesday.

—Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.