A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit down after last week's net gains for the major indices.

-Violent crime rose in the U.S. in 2016 for the second straight year.

OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

-The GOP has made funding revisions to the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare replacement bill that sweeten the deal for some holdout Republican senators. A Senate committee hearing on the bill is set for today.