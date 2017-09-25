A former Navy SEAL shares the critical mindset you need to be successful

You might think of the military as a steadfast chain of command, where generals bellow out orders and soldiers comply. But in fact, according to Chris Fussell, a former Navy SEAL and a partner at the McChrystal Group Leadership Institute, task forces thrive when this isn't the case.

They thrive when soldiers, no matter their rank, can speak up when necessary and voice concerns, according to Fussell. And this requires one thing: psychological safety.

In the new book he co-authored alongside C.W. Goodyear, "One Mission: How Leaders Build a Team of Teams," Fussell defines psychological safety as a culture in which individuals "feel safe contributing to a constantly changing situation where there is an inherent risk of imperfection."

Such a mindset is so important, says Fussell, because "real ties, between humans, are at the epicenter of life." It all comes down to believing in one another. That's the case on the battlefield and in the office.