New Graham-Cassidy bill draft to repeal Obamacare aims to win over Republican holdouts

Still, Maine Senator Susan Collins on Sunday said she was inclined to vote against the legislation, in an interview on CNN, because of the changes in Medicaid funding that would result in cuts for millions of Americans.

"It is very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill," Senator Collins (R-Maine) said.

Collins said she expected to hear from the Congressional Budget Office Monday about the bill, but because of so many last minute changes, it was possible that the agency may not be able to be able to come up with a complete report in time for a vote this week.

Time is of the essense, because in order to pass the bill with a simple majority, Senate Republicans must vote by September 30; that's when budget reconciliation rules which allow the process will expire. Under normal rules, legislation requires a 60-vote majority in order to be passed.

GOP Senate leadership can only afford to lose two Republican votes, in order to approve the legislation, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tie-breaking vote.

On Sunday, it was not clear that the votes were there to approve the bill. Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) said Friday he would vote no because of the rushed nature of the process, with no hearings and potentially no CBO score.

Senator Rand Paul(R-Kentucky) said on Sunday that he opposed the legislation because it simply turned over funding for Obamacare to the states.

Health officials are putting on a hard court press to get senators to vote against the bill. Over the weekend, the major health insurance, physician and hospital groups issued an extraordinary joint statement opposing the bill, and urging the Senate to push for a bipartisan plan.

"While we sometimes disagree on important issues in health care, we are in total agreement that Americans deserve a stable healthcare market that provides access to high-quality care and affordable coverage for all. The Graham-Cassidy… bill does not move us closer to that goal. The Senate should reject it," the statement said.