New Graham-Cassidy bill draft to repeal Obamacare aims to win over Republican holdouts

President Trump
tweeted Sunday eveningthat Alaska, Arizona, Maine and Kentucky would be big winners under the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, pointedly mentioning states of four Senators who have either said they are or are leaning toward rejecting the bill.
It would appear that the president was referring to funding revisions in the September 24 draft of the bill, a copy of which was obtained by CNBC.
The amendments would improve funding for the four states whose Senators have opposed the legislation, specifically benefiting low-density population states such as Alaska and Maine. Another provision would allow Native Americans who obtained health coverage under the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion to retain coverage under traditional Medicaid.
As a result of the revisions, Alaska would see $1.4 billion more in federal Medicaid funding between 2020-2026, or a 3 percent increase compared with Obamacare over the same period, according to a worksheet reportedly prepared by Trump administration health department officials. Under the original bill, Alaska stood to lose roughly $2 billion.
The other three states would also gain. Arizona would gain $4.2 billion under the new draft calculations, roughly 14 percent, compared with a loss of $19 billion under the original plan. Maine stood to lose $2 billion between 2020-2027, but under the revised draft would gain nearly $1.5 billion. Kentucky would go from losing roughly $11 billion compared with Obamacare, to gaining $1.1 billion or 4 percent.