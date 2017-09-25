    ×

    New Graham-Cassidy bill draft to repeal Obamacare aims to win over Republican holdouts

    • President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that Alaska, Arizona, Maine and Kentucky would be big winners under the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal and replace Obamacare
    • The Senators of those states have either said they are or are leaning toward rejecting the bill
    • With a 60-vote majority required for the bill to be passed, the GOP Senate leadership can only afford to lose two Republican votes
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 24, 2017.

    President Trump

    that Alaska, Arizona, Maine and Kentucky would be big winners under the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, pointedly mentioning states of four Senators who have either said they are or are leaning toward rejecting the bill.

    It would appear that the president was referring to funding revisions in the September 24 draft of the bill, a copy of which was obtained by CNBC.

    The amendments would improve funding for the four states whose Senators have opposed the legislation, specifically benefiting low-density population states such as Alaska and Maine. Another provision would allow Native Americans who obtained health coverage under the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion to retain coverage under traditional Medicaid.

    As a result of the revisions, Alaska would see $1.4 billion more in federal Medicaid funding between 2020-2026, or a 3 percent increase compared with Obamacare over the same period, according to a worksheet reportedly prepared by Trump administration health department officials. Under the original bill, Alaska stood to lose roughly $2 billion.

    The other three states would also gain. Arizona would gain $4.2 billion under the new draft calculations, roughly 14 percent, compared with a loss of $19 billion under the original plan. Maine stood to lose $2 billion between 2020-2027, but under the revised draft would gain nearly $1.5 billion. Kentucky would go from losing roughly $11 billion compared with Obamacare, to gaining $1.1 billion or 4 percent.

    Congress has until September 30th to pass healthcare with 51 votes   

    Still, Maine Senator Susan Collins on Sunday said she was inclined to vote against the legislation, in an interview on CNN, because of the changes in Medicaid funding that would result in cuts for millions of Americans.

    "It is very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill," Senator Collins (R-Maine) said.

    Collins said she expected to hear from the Congressional Budget Office Monday about the bill, but because of so many last minute changes, it was possible that the agency may not be able to be able to come up with a complete report in time for a vote this week.

    Time is of the essense, because in order to pass the bill with a simple majority, Senate Republicans must vote by September 30; that's when budget reconciliation rules which allow the process will expire. Under normal rules, legislation requires a 60-vote majority in order to be passed.

    GOP Senate leadership can only afford to lose two Republican votes, in order to approve the legislation, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tie-breaking vote.

    On Sunday, it was not clear that the votes were there to approve the bill. Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) said Friday he would vote no because of the rushed nature of the process, with no hearings and potentially no CBO score.

    Senator Rand Paul(R-Kentucky) said on Sunday that he opposed the legislation because it simply turned over funding for Obamacare to the states.

    Health officials are putting on a hard court press to get senators to vote against the bill. Over the weekend, the major health insurance, physician and hospital groups issued an extraordinary joint statement opposing the bill, and urging the Senate to push for a bipartisan plan.

    "While we sometimes disagree on important issues in health care, we are in total agreement that Americans deserve a stable healthcare market that provides access to high-quality care and affordable coverage for all. The Graham-Cassidy… bill does not move us closer to that goal. The Senate should reject it," the statement said.

