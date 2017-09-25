In the few public statements North Korea has made on the issue, it has generally denied that it will seek to export nuclear technology.
In 2006, for example, a Foreign Ministry official suggested that the country would "strictly prohibit any threat of … nuclear transfer." The U.N. sanctions regime would also prohibit the export of nuclear technologies – although North Korea has been happy to defy the U.N. regime since its inception that same year.
Additionally, there have been significant developments in states which were customers, or have been rumored to have an interest, in North Korean nuclear technology in the past.
-
Syria has spent the past six years in a chaotic civil war. Since the 2007 bombing of the reactor, the country has shown no public signs of interest in nuclear weapons.
-
After giving up its nuclear ambitions in a 2003 deal Libya has seen significant political changes and unrest following the collapse of the Qaddafi regime in 2011.
-
The 2015 nuclear deal with Iran saw the country agree to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, and procure nuclear technology through a dedicated channel. If it continues to adhere to the deal, it has no need for illicit nuclear purchases. While some analysts have speculated about nuclear transfers from North Korea to Iran, no public evidence supports this. It's unclear to what extent the Iran deal will survive the whims of the Trump administration, and what the longer-term implications are for Iran's program and other states who may seek to acquire nuclear technology as a "hedge" against Iran in the region.
-
Myanmar, another country with unfounded allegations of past North Korean nuclear collaboration, has undergone significant political change and has made efforts to wean itself off imports of North Korean arms.
In other words, it's unclear who – if anyone – would buy North Korean nuclear technology. However, the nightmare scenario of North Korea selling it to the highest bidder merits consideration.
It would not be the first time that an illicit procurement network turned to sales. Pakistani nuclear scientist A.Q. Khan shifted his attention from procurement for Pakistan's program in the 1970s and 1980s to sales to Iran, Libya and North Korea in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. The efforts of his network saw centrifuge enrichment technology, and even a weapons design, transferred in some of the most damaging transactions ever for the nonproliferation regime.
Following the discovery of the Khan network, the U.N. and others developed better export controls, and capabilities to detect, inspect and interdict shipments. The international community is better prepared; however, many challenges remain in preventing illicit nuclear-related trade.
Commentary by Daniel Salisbury, a Stanton Nuclear Security Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center. He is also a contributor at The Conversation, an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Follow him on Twitter @dbsalisbury.
For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow
@CNBCopinion
on Twitter.