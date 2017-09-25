Making fun of Hollywood turned into a million-dollar business for Screen Junkies' 'Honest Trailers'

Andy Signore never set out to turn his eye for finding glaring flaws in movies and TV shows into a business. But his show "Honest Trailers" has turned into one of the most popular online series. Now Hollywood and brands are clamoring to be a part of it.
Screen Junkies' "Honest Trailers" is an Emmy-nominated weekly series that gently mocks popular films and TV series in movie-trailer form. The videos, which are narrated by voice actor "Epic Voice Guy" Jon Bailey, poke fun at everything from "Game of Thrones" to "Titanic" to "Frozen." To date, the fake trailers have been seen more than 156 million times on YouTube.
"We're just saying the things that are actually true about the movie," creator Signore said.