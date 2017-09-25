Making fun of Hollywood turned into a million-dollar business for Screen Junkies' 'Honest Trailers'

Its biggest get was when actor Ryan Reynolds messaged Signore on Twitter to see how he could get involved in the parody of the film "Deadpool," in which he starred. Signore had reached out to studio 20th Century Fox, but had not gotten a response. However, Reynolds had seen fans tweeting him about the series, and reached out personally to see if he could help independent of any marketing campaign.

"It helped us get cred," Signore said. "Wow, we got the biggest star of the year to roast themselves in his movie!"

The popularity of the series has gotten the attention of advertisers, including Hotels.com which paid for a special branded video at the end of one of its episodes. It received more than 10 million impressions, meaning the ad was pulled up from its server. Another specially made Pizza Hut ad that aired before "Honest Trailer" video was seen more than 3.3 million times.

Nine times out of 10 filmmakers love the parodies. However, Signore has heard through the Hollywood grapevine of a couple of people who haven't agreed with everything he said —although they've never told him to his face.

"There's always one person who doesn't enjoy the joke," he said.