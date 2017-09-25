Tom Brady says he disagrees with Donald Trump’s NFL comments, calls them ‘divisive’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called President Donald Trump's comments about the NFL in recent days "divisive" in a radio interview on Monday morning.

"Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said," Brady said on Boston sports talk station WEEI. "I thought it was just divisive. I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.' I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me."

Brady has been reluctant to talk about his friendship with Trump that has stretched back for more than a decade. Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement over the weekend that he was "deeply disappointed" in his longtime friend's comments at a rally in Alabama on Friday, where Trump called for those who knelt during the national anthem to be fired.

Brady stood during the national anthem on Sunday, although he acknowledged hearing fans respond to his teammates who knelt.

"Yeah, I did," Brady said. "No, I think everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do. If you don't agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement, I think that is great. It's part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about."