Watch White House brief reporters after latest North Korea escalation

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters on Monday following the latest escalation in tensions between the United States and North Korea.

She also could face questions about the tax plan outline Republicans are expected to unveil on Wednesday.

