    Watch White House brief reporters after latest North Korea escalation

    [The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefs reporters on Monday following the latest escalation in tensions between the United States and North Korea.

    She also could face questions about the tax plan outline Republicans are expected to unveil on Wednesday.

    North Korea accuses US of declaring war, says it has right to shoot down bombers

    Here's what we know about the Republican tax reform plan so far

