3 simple tips to help you be more productive

Face it. Sometimes it's tough to get something done without a little nudge or reminder.

Over the past six years, author and creative entrepreneur Adam J. Kurtz's solution to this has been "Unsolicited Advice." It's a pocket-sized planner "for the new year with activities, encouragement and gentle nagging you didn't ask for," he writes on his Kickstarter.

With less than one day left in the campaign, supporters have pledged $53,426 of a $2,600 goal.

Kurtz, 28, tells CNBC Make It his idea for "Unsolicited Advice" came from being a broke college student who still wanted to give gifts to his friends.