3 tricks to beat the crowds on getting college financial aid

How much to borrow for college 8:15 PM ET Mon, 1 May 2017 | 01:07

Families of college-bound students will soon be able to file key financial aid forms. But it takes some legwork to make sure you're ready.

Oct. 1 marks the start date to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2018-19 academic year. Colleges, as well as federal and state governments and other groups, use FAFSA data to determine eligibility for need-based financial aid. (Oct. 1 is also the start date to file the CSS Profile, which administrator College Board estimates nearly 400 colleges and scholarship programs require to apply for their own aid.)

FAFSA-filing rates have ticked up in recent years as families look for strategies to reduce the rising costs of college, said Rick Castellano, a spokesman for student loan company Sallie Mae.

"Those cost-saving measure include completing the FAFSA," he said.

In Sallie Mae's 2017 "How America Pays for College" report, 86 percent of families said they had filed the FAFSA, the highest rate in the survey's 10-year history. A decade ago, 74 percent said they had filed it. (For this year's survey, Sallie Mae polled 800 parents of undergraduate college students age 18 to 24, as well as 800 undergraduate students age 18 to 24.)