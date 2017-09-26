A weakened Merkel means EU integration will now be put on the back burner

Europe's politically supercharged year has ended with a jolt of excitement as Germans went to the polls on Sunday.

It had been dubbed a "sleep campaign" and all different shades of "boring" by the German media, and it was widely expected that markets would react with a big fat "gähn" (German for yawn).

However, what we got was a stark reminder that the populist threat is a real one, as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party entered parliament with 12.6 percent of the vote, making it the first far-right party to enter the German Bundestag since 1960.

This strong showing sent shockwaves through Germany's political and business elite and was widely seen as a backlash against Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open door" refugee policy.

While Merkel will continue to govern for a fourth term, her party's support fell to its lowest level since 1949, making the task of forming a coalition a much tougher one this time around. The euro fell slightly against the dollar overnight Sunday before recovering some losses.