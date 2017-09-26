After hours buzz: NKE, TWTR & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Twitter's stock rose nearly 2 percent after hours following the company's announcement that it is testing out 280-character tweets, double the current max.

Nike shares fell more than 3 percent after hours following the release of the company's expected first quarter results. Competitor Foot Locker's stock was also down in the extended session by 0.35 percent.

Shares of Micron Technology rose more than 3 percent in extended trading after the company posted better-than-expected fourth quarter results and guidance that exceeded estimates.

Cintas' stock climbed more than 2 percent on low volume in the extended session after the company's first quarter results topped Wall Street estimates.