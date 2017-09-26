Last year venture capitalists plunked down an estimated $4.2 billion to back 213 LA-area tech companies, according to Built in LA, which tracks entrepreneurial activity. This is a 38 percent hike from the amount raised in 2015 and nearly fivefold the $871 million for 100 or so area companies raised in 2012.

For venture capitalists used to seeing a steady stream of Silicon Valley start-up stars with names like Facebook and Netflix, LA now boasts homegrown start-ups, such as home security company Ring and online car-shopping service TrueCar. Others have already rewarded their backers with riches, such as online razor distributor Dollar Shave Club, which was bought last year by Unilever for $1 billion.

"For years the investment activity was mostly in Silicon Valley, because there was a period in which the infrastructure needed to be built for the internet and other technology," says Mark Suster, the managing partner for Santa Monica-based Upfront Ventures. "A lot of that infrastructure now exists, and there's a need for content, commerce and communications for it. And LA is perfectly positioned for all of those."

Suster's portfolio of companies includes content aggregator Gravity, which AOL acquired for $90.7 million, and Maker Studios, a short-form content creator that Disney purchased in 2014 for $675 million. In June, Upfront raised a $400 million fund, believed to be among the largest raised by an LA-based venture firm.

Silicon Valley still enjoys a sizable funding advantage over LA, according to accounting firm PwC, which estimates that venture funding totaled $6.5 billion last year compared to $4.7 billion to the south, in Los Angeles and Orange.