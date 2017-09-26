Cramer Remix: Why Apple is the Muhammad Ali of stocks

Declines in some of the stock market's highest-flying technology stocks may have investors second-guessing, so CNBC's Jim Cramer took to the fundamentals to help explain the drops.

For example, recent talk of Apple's iPhone 8 sales being worse than expected has weighed on shares of Apple as well as its suppliers.

But Cramer said the worries were overblown, comparing the stock of Apple to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, who inspired the term "GOAT," or "Greatest of All Time."

"Apple is GSOAT, the greatest stock of all time. Alright, it's no FANG, GSOAT, but come on, you get it," the "Mad Money" host said. "When you flit in and out of it based on rumors, just like betting against Ali, you'll most likely lose. Hey, you know, Ali had 56 wins, five losses, 37 knock-outs. By my count, Apple's got a much better record."

Overall, Cramer attributed the selling in top-performing tech stocks like Apple to mutual and hedge funds wanting to rake in solid quarterly profits, not critical problems at the companies.

"Let's ask ourselves, did these high-flying tech stocks get too expensive? You could argue that at various times, like Muhammad Ali, they're going to lose a few rounds. Hey, listen, every stock occasionally gets knocked to the darned canvas," Cramer said. "But then they're going to go back up, because there's no issues that I've been able to find involving the fundamentals."