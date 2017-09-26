Equifax CEO suddenly retires following an epic data breach affecting 143 million people

Richard Smith, CEO and chairman of Equifax, abruptly retired Tuesday following a data breach at the credit-reporting service that affected the personal information of 143 million people, according to the company's board.
Equifax shares fell 1.6 percent in early trading on Tuesday. They have fallen 27 percent in September after the company revealed the breach.
The announcement was made by Mark Feidler, a current board member, will serve as Non-Executive Chairman. Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr., president of company's Asia Pacific region, has been appointed as interim CEO.
Smith, who was 57 as of the company's proxy statement in March, became CEO and chairman in 2005 after spending 22 years at General Electric in senior roles in various divisions. He is to appear at a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee next month, where he is currently the only person scheduled to testify.