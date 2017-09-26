Facebook will host recaps of every NFL game in a new partnership with the league

Facebook will soon host official NFL content, including recaps of every regular season and playoff game, in a partnership with the league.



The multiyear deal that was announced Tuesday is an important step in Facebook's push to offer premium content and a telling move for the NFL, which has seen its TV ratings consistently fall as streaming services draw away viewers.

"We have millions of fans on Facebook, and they continue to demonstrate an incredible appetite for NFL content," said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer of NFL Media. "We're excited to bring a compelling set of highlights and shows from the NFL and our Clubs to our fans on Facebook," he said in a statement.

The official game recaps will be available to Facebook users around the world. The internet giant will also host content from the NFL's production arm, NFL Films, including NFL Turning Point and Sound FX on the Facebook Watch feature. Live game coverage is not included in the deal.

"We're excited for Watch to become a destination for NFL fans to catch up on the latest on-field action and connect with one another," said Dan Reed, Facebook's head of global sports partnerships.