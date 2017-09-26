Invesco may buy Guggenheim Partners' ETF business in deal topping $1 billion

U.S. money manager Invesco may announce a deal to purchase Guggenheim Partners' exchange-traded fund business on Thursday, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Invesco is expected to pay between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion in cash for the purchase, which has yet to be finalized, the newspaper said, citing the unnamed sources.

Guggenheim's ETF business has around $30 billion in assets under management, while Invesco has $125 billion under management, making it the fourth largest ETF manager globally, the report said.