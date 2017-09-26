Mark Cuban and Warren Buffett agree on the No. 1 way to guarantee you'll never get rich

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban started with just a few $20 bills in his pocket.

At age 23, he graduated from Indiana University and set off for Texas "with $60, hole in my floorboard, case of oil in the trunk & a floor to sleep on in Dallas," he tweeted in July.

By age 32, the entrepreneur had already earned his first million: He had sold his first company, MicroSolutions, to CompuServe for $6 million.

Less than 10 years later, he sold his second company, Broadcast.com, to Yahoo for $5.6 billion and became a self-made billionaire.

Cuban has some tips for those looking to build wealth, including what not to do. Don't pursue any get-rich quick schemes, he wrote on his blog in 2008: "There are no shortcuts. NONE."