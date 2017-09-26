Michael Kors: "The Sexier Story"

Wells Fargo's Ike Boruchow hiked his price target from $47 a share to $49, although he did maintain his "market perform" rating. Despite keeping an "outperform" on rival Coach, he believes Kors is definitely the "sexier story" in retail.

"While the fundamental story is far from perfect today, management has changed the longer-term narrative on the stock, while the near-term setup is also fairly compelling" according to the note released Tuesday morning. Boruchow cites the company's rising sales numbers, its upbeat recent guidance, and its acquisition of luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo as positive catalysts.