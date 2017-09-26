Micron shares rise more than 4% after earnings report

Micron Technology is slated to report earnings after the market close Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

EPS: $1.83, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $5.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

Shares of Micron have rocketed nearly 60 percent so far this year, outperforming the 23 percent gain in the broader S&P 500 Information Technology sector.

Analysts are optimistic about the stock. The average price target on Micron shares was near $44.88 before Tuesday's close, implying a roughly 29 percent upside.

Wall Street has said Micron could benefit from growing demand for memory products as new technology markets open up. Areas like artificial intelligence and networking may drive a growing share of demand for products from chipmakers like Micron.

The stock hit a 52-week intraday high of $36.60 last week. It was trading around $34.85 during Tuesday's session.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.