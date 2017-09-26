Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



-Stock futures are flat after Monday's losses. We get August new home sales and consumer confidence numbers this morning.

OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

-Senator Susan Collins says she will vote no on the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare replacement bill, meaning it will likely not pass.

PUERTO RICO EMERGENCY

-The rescue effort is picking up on Puerto Rico as power, food, and water are still scarce. President Trump is also reminding the country that Puerto Rico still has massive debts.