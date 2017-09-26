The FBI has arrested NCAA basketball officials on fraud and corruption charges

The FBI has arrested 10 college basketball officials, including four NCAA coaches, in connection with a fraud and corruption probe.

The probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes, according to court documents filed Monday. The papers were unsealed on Tuesday.

The coaches arrested include Lamont Evans, an associate coach of Oklahoma State University, Chuck Person, an associate coach of Auburn University, Emanuel "Book" Richardson, an assistant coach of the University of Arizona and Tony Bland, an associate coach of the University of Southern California.