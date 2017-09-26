North Korean threats and bluster could help Japan’s prime minister win an election

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may strategically use North Korea's interminable nuclear drama to boost his chances at next month's lower house elections.

Abe's popularity plummeted between April and July amid a series of political scandals, but has recently rebounded as he advocated for more pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Approval levels for Abe's cabinet hit 50 percent this month, up from 36 percent in July, according to nationwide surveys by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

"Abe's tough rhetoric at the U.N. General Assembly and his discussions on North Korea with [President] Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in further bolstered his image as a resolute defender of Japanese national security, which will play well with voters when they go to the polls next month," Scott Seaman, senior Asia analyst at political consultancy Eurasia Group, wrote in a note on Monday.