Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee will not seek re-election

Sen. Bob Corker, who has served as both an ally and an irritant to President Donald Trump, will not seek re-election next year.

The 65-year-old Republican from Tennessee announced his decision on Tuesday. Corker, who was first elected in 2006, said he told people then that he "couldn't imagine serving more than two terms."

"I also believe the most important public service I have to offer our country could well occur over the next 15 months, and I want to be able to do that as thoughtfully and independently as I did the first 10 years and nine months of my Senate career," the senator said in a statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

