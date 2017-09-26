Sports talk-radio star Mike Francesa loves trading, says he owns Nvidia, Amazon

Famed talk-radio host Mike Francesa loves trading stocks on top of keeping up with the latest sports news.

CNBC's Scott Wapner asked Francesa which stocks he is buying now.

"I'm a big tech guy, so I'm a big Nvidia guy, I'm a big Amazon guy always," Francesa said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Tuesday.

"I tell you one that Josh [Brown] gave me that did really well, ALB [Albemarle]. I still own it … He made me a lot of money with that stock," he added.

The radio legend's picks are crushing the market this year so far – Albemarle is up 50 percent year to date, Nvidia is up 64 percent and Amazon is up 25 percent through midday Tuesday compared with the S&P 500's 12 percent return.

Francesa hosts the popular "Mike's On: Francesa on the FAN" sports talk radio show on New York station WFAN. He is slated to retire on Dec. 15 after three decades with the station.