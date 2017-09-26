    ×

    Investing

    Sports talk-radio star Mike Francesa loves trading, says he owns Nvidia, Amazon

    • "I'm a big tech guy, so I'm a big Nvidia guy, I'm a big Amazon guy always," Mike Francesa said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Tuesday.
    • Francesa hosts the popular "Mike's On: Francesa on the FAN" sports talk radio show on New York station WFAN. He is slated to retire on Dec. 15 after three decades with the station.

    Mike Francesa
    Getty Images
    Famed talk-radio host Mike Francesa loves trading stocks on top of keeping up with the latest sports news.

    CNBC's Scott Wapner asked Francesa which stocks he is buying now.

    "I'm a big tech guy, so I'm a big Nvidia guy, I'm a big Amazon guy always," Francesa said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Tuesday.

    "I tell you one that Josh [Brown] gave me that did really well, ALB [Albemarle]. I still own it … He made me a lot of money with that stock," he added.

    The radio legend's picks are crushing the market this year so far – Albemarle is up 50 percent year to date, Nvidia is up 64 percent and Amazon is up 25 percent through midday Tuesday compared with the S&P 500's 12 percent return.

    Francesa hosts the popular "Mike's On: Francesa on the FAN" sports talk radio show on New York station WFAN. He is slated to retire on Dec. 15 after three decades with the station.

