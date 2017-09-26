VISIT CNBC.COM

Top 10 best companies for working mothers

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 70 percent of mothers with children under 18 are in the workforce. To highlight the employers easing the task of balancing work and family, Working Mother magazine has released its 2017 Working Mother 100 Best Companies list.

"This year's winning companies know the value of keeping their employee moms engaged and supported," said Working Mother Editor-in-Chief Meredith Bodgas in a statement. "They use schedule flexibility, paid parental leave and family benefits to ensure that parents can develop meaningful careers while leading satisfying home lives."

The list is based on a company survey including more than 400 questions on factors such as leave policies, workforce representation, benefits and child care. This year, the companies surveyed showed an overall average increase of paid maternity leave from nine weeks to 10 weeks.

David Greedy | Getty Images

Take a look at the list below to see what companies are creating the best environments for working mothers:

1. Bank of America

Benefits offered: Bank of America offers 16 weeks fully paid parental leave, adoption reimbursement of $8,000 per child and up to $240 in monthly child care subsidies.

2. Deloitte

Benefits offered: Every employee at Deloitte is offered up to 30 days of paid time off per year, with unused leave carried over into the next year. In addition to flexible work schedules, sabbaticals and an annual "well-being subsidy" for massages, meditation and more, Deloitte also added two well-being days to its holiday calendar last year.

3. Ernst & Young LLP

Benefits offered: Ernst & Young LLP offers 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave, covers up to $25,000 in adoption cost and helps to cover infertility and/or surrogacy costs. Each employee also gets three weeks vacation, three personal days, and 10 paid days off annually.

4. IBM

Benefits offered: IBM offers 14 weeks for maternity leave, lactation rooms at the office and breast milk shipping for moms who travel. The company also offers local day-care subsidies and training for new hires about the value of work-life integration.

5. Johnson & Johnson

Benefits offered: Johnson & Johnson offers all employees 40 hours of paid time off annually, adoption and surrogacy aid up to $20,000 per child and fertility aid up to $35,000. These benefits are also offered to same-sex couples. In addition, 40 percent of executives leading $1 billion-plus businesses within the company are women.

6. McKinsey & Co. 

Benefits offered: At McKinsey & Co. birth parents are offered 16 weeks of paid time off, and non-birth parents are offered eight weeks of paid time off. The company also provides flexibility that allows employees to take 10 weeks off between projects, forgo excess travel and delay advancement in order to pursue better work-life balance.

7. Prudential Financial

Benefits offered: At Prudential Financial, mothers are offered eight weeks of paid leave, dads and adopted parents are offered four weeks of paid leave and every employee with a child is offered 22 job-guaranteed weeks off. Nearly all employees at this company also take advantage of flextime or telecommute on a monthly basis.

8. PwC

Benefits offered: At PwC, employees are offered $5,250 in annual tuition assistance, as well as college guidance and workshops on how to navigate school services for their kids. The company also helps families to pay down college debt of up to $7,200 per person over six years.

9. Unilever

Benefits offered: Last year, Unilever increased its maternity leave to 16 weeks and introduced breast milk shipping for new moms. The company also offers childcare services and subsidies and provides a special breakfast series at which female executives discuss their careers.

10. Zoetis

Benefits offered: Zoetis offers every employee one week of paid caregiver leave annually, an on-site child care center, assistance with covering treatments for children with autism spectrum and related issues and infertility benefits that averaged $35,000 per person in 2016.

