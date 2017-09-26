Top 10 best companies for working mothers

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 70 percent of mothers with children under 18 are in the workforce. To highlight the employers easing the task of balancing work and family, Working Mother magazine has released its 2017 Working Mother 100 Best Companies list.

"This year's winning companies know the value of keeping their employee moms engaged and supported," said Working Mother Editor-in-Chief Meredith Bodgas in a statement. "They use schedule flexibility, paid parental leave and family benefits to ensure that parents can develop meaningful careers while leading satisfying home lives."

The list is based on a company survey including more than 400 questions on factors such as leave policies, workforce representation, benefits and child care. This year, the companies surveyed showed an overall average increase of paid maternity leave from nine weeks to 10 weeks.