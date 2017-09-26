    ×

    US slaps high duties on Bombardier jets after Boeing complains they were unfairly subsidized by Canada

    • A ruling by the U.S. Commerce Department about alleged subsidies for airplanes built in Canada could move the U.S. and its neighbor toward a trade war
    • The department determined Canada-based Bombardier's C Series planes should face a 219.63 percent tariff after Boeing complained its rival received government subsidies
    • Bombardier called the ruling absurd
    A Bombardier CS300 C Series aircraft, manufactured by Bombardier Inc., lands after a flying display on day two of the 51st International Paris Air Show in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2015.
    Jasper Juinen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A ruling by the U.S. Commerce Department about alleged subsidies for airplanes built in Canada could move the U.S. and its neighbor to the north toward a costly trade war.

    The International Trade Commission, a committee within the Commerce Department, ruled in favor of Boeing after the company complained Canada-based Bombardier received government subsidies allowing it to sell its new C Series airplane at a steep discount.

    The ITC not only agreed with Boeing, it determined Bombardier's planes should be slapped with a 219.63 percent tariff, far higher than Boeing was proposing.

    "The U.S. values its relationships with Canada, but even our closest allies must play by the rules," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. "The subsidization of goods by foreign governments is something that the Trump Administration takes very seriously, and we will continue to evaluate and verify the accuracy of this preliminary determination."

    Boeing's spat with Bombardier gets political
    Bombardier called the ruling absurd.

    "This result underscores what we have been saying for months: The U.S. trade laws were never intended to be used in this manner, and Boeing is seeking to use a skewed process to stifle competition and prevent U.S. airlines and their passengers from benefiting from the C Series," the company said in a prepared statement.

    At issue is an order for up to 125 Bombardier C Series planes from Delta in 2016. Boeing claims Bombardier sold each plane for millions less than the list price of $80 million. Boeing claims Bombardier was able to undercut the price of a Boeing 737 because of subsidies from the Canadian government.

    "Subsidies enabled Bombardier to dump its product into the U.S. market, harming aerospace workers in the United States and throughout Boeing's global supply chain," Boeing said in a statement after the Commerce Department ruling.

    Next week, the ITC could impose another tariff on C Series planes when it rules on another Boeing complaint that Bombardier dumped its planes in the U.S. at unfair prices.

    The Commerce Departments decision has been expected for weeks, prompting Canada to threaten it may cancel a $5.2 Billion order for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets.

