Stocks rise as technology stocks recover

U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday, helped by a recovery in technology stocks.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite outperformed, climbing about half a percent. The S&P 500 traded just above the psychologically key 2,500 level, while the Dow Jones industrial average added about 50 points.
UnitedHealth, Apple and Boeing contributed the most to gains in the Dow. Apple traded more than 1 percent higher, while Facebook gained more than half a percent.
Information technology climbed about two-thirds of a percent as the best performer in the S&P 500, while energy fell more than half percent as the greatest laggard.