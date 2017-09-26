Stocks rise as technology stocks recover

Information technology stocks fell more than 1 percent Monday in their worst day since August 17. The small-cap Russell 2000 hit a record high for the first time since July.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 5.9 percent annual gain in July, up from 5.8 percent the previous month and better than the 5.7 percent expected by economists polled by Reuters.

New home sales for August and consumer confidence for September are due at 10 a.m., ET.

Treasury yields rose, with the U.S. 10-year yield around 2.23 percent and the 2-year yield near 1.45 percent.

The U.S. dollar index traded higher near 93, with the euro around $1.1794.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak on "Prospects for Growth: Reassessing the Fundamentals" at a luncheon Tuesday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are scheduled to speak Tuesday as well.

Oil prices edged off multi-month highs hit Monday. U.S. crude traded just below $52 a barrel.

Gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,303 an ounce.