    Stocks rise as technology stocks recover

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

    U.S. stocks opened higher Tuesday, helped by a recovery in technology stocks.

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite outperformed, climbing about half a percent. The S&P 500 traded just above the psychologically key 2,500 level, while the Dow Jones industrial average added about 50 points.

    UnitedHealth, Apple and Boeing contributed the most to gains in the Dow. Apple traded more than 1 percent higher, while Facebook gained more than half a percent.

    Information technology climbed about two-thirds of a percent as the best performer in the S&P 500, while energy fell more than half percent as the greatest laggard.

    Information technology stocks fell more than 1 percent Monday in their worst day since August 17. The small-cap Russell 2000 hit a record high for the first time since July.

    The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 5.9 percent annual gain in July, up from 5.8 percent the previous month and better than the 5.7 percent expected by economists polled by Reuters.

    New home sales for August and consumer confidence for September are due at 10 a.m., ET.

    Treasury yields rose, with the U.S. 10-year yield around 2.23 percent and the 2-year yield near 1.45 percent.

    The U.S. dollar index traded higher near 93, with the euro around $1.1794.

    Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak on "Prospects for Growth: Reassessing the Fundamentals" at a luncheon Tuesday.

    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are scheduled to speak Tuesday as well.

    Oil prices edged off multi-month highs hit Monday. U.S. crude traded just below $52 a barrel.

    Gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,303 an ounce.

