US Treasurys lower on geopolitical fears; Yellen speech in focus

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said Monday that one tweet from President Donald Trump over the weekend was a declaration of war.

Pyongyang said that it's thus its right to take countermeasures, which could include shooting down U.S. bombers even if they are not in North Korea's air space. The U.S. administration has said that such an accusation is "absurd."

On the data front, watch out for flash services PMIs (purchasing managers index) due at 8:30 a.m. ET, new home sales numbers for August out at 10 a.m. ET and consumer confidence levels, also at 10 a.m. ET.

Janet Yellen, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve is due to speak at a luncheon before the National Association for Business Economics 59th Annual Meeting at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Tuesday will also see the U.S. Treasury auctioning $35 billion in four-week bills and $26 billion in two-year notes.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $58.57 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.45 percent, while U.S. crude was around $51.95 a barrel, down 0.27 percent.